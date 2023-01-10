Well above average temperatures Wednesday, cool down arrives Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It turned out to be a nice afternoon with warm temperatures and some sunshine. Temperatures have climbed up near 60 degrees. Enjoy it, the colder weather isn't far behind.
Tonight will stay mild. Mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the south will keep us warm. Lows will only dip into the 40s. However, patchy fog and pockets of light drizzle will be likely overnight and into the morning Wednesday.
Wednesday will be another warm day but it won't be as "nice". Drizzle is likely through the morning hours, with clouds lingering through the entire day. By the late evening, our next storm system will begin to move in, bringing back the rain.
Pockets of heavy rain, thunder, lightning and even some hail will be possible as this system moves through. Timing looks to be after midnight on Wednesday, and during the early morning hours Thursday. Off and on showers will then linger through the remainder of the day.
A pretty potent cold front will move through with this system. We will kick off the day Thursday in the mid 50s, but by the time we get to the afternoon temperatures will be back into the 30s.
Enjoy the warm temperatures while they're around.