Weekend event in Makanda hoping to raise money to support veterans

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- There's a free event in Jackson County this weekend designed to raise money to help veterans.
It's called Hope Stock.
"This whole mission here is to give hope to veterans," said organizer and president of Project Die Hard Brian Gibson.
This weekend marks the second annual Hope Stock. Starting Friday, Hope Stock is a three-day event where veterans and community members can come have fun, food, fellowship and hope.
Hope Stock is part of a fundraising effort to bring public awareness to a project near and dear to Gibson's heart.
"We're working hard to get this facility up and running and we need the community to get involved whether it's volunteering or donating so we can cover the expenses," said Gibson.
The facility will house up to 12 single veterans and two veterans and their families for up to a year. The goal is to also provide needed services like job training and life skills to help those in need.
"It's to give them a safe and secure place for them to come and get back on their feet," said Gibson.
Daniel and Michelle Faust are married and traveled from Delaware to be part of the event. They loaded their four kids in a vehicle and drove to southern Illinois because they believe in the mission of Project Die Hard.
"I wish within the seven years of struggle we had, we had someone like a Brian Gibson and that's why I'm fighting," said Michelle Faust. "That's why we drove all the way here to help raise awareness to what he's doing."
Gibson encourages everyone to come out and hear what Project Die Hard is about and its mission to help veterans.
"I want people to come here and put their hands on the building, walk this property and see what we're doing and see when they donate to us, it doesn't go to my wallet, it goes to the mission," Gibson said.
Chris Tice is an inspirational speaker. He's here this weekend from Kansas in support of the project. He was part of last year's event and says it's great when communities come together for a worthy cause.
"We really felt the community involvement, the community vibe, and more importantly what we can do to help our veterans," said Tice.
Jason Paul Dunn is an evangelist that made the trip from Alabama. Supporting veterans and sharing the gospel are two passions he holds dearly.
"If you can help one of your own that stood on the front line for you, I don't think you can sow a better place than helping somebody that allows you to get up every morning and be free because of them."
Gibson says this project will take four phases to complete. To put it into perspective, how much money needs to be raised, he says phase one will cost more than $800,000.
Volunteer and vendors are still needed. To learn how you can help or donate, click here.