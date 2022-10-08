Week six college football scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Week six of the college football season is in full swing, and News 3 has all the local scores.
Southern Illinois 38, Missouri State 21: The Missouri State Bears got out to a quick 14-0 lead early, but the Salukis rallied and scored 38 unanswered points to get the big win.
SEMO 34, Tennessee Tech 20: The Redhawks improve to 5-1 after comfortably beating the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. SEMO QB Paxton DeLaurent had an excellent game, throwing three TD passes.
UT Martin 45, Murray State 16: Despite the Racers keeping it close through the first half, the UT Martin Skyhawks ran away with the game in the second.