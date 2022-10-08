 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
A few of the typical cold spots may see temperatures drop below
freezing.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Week six college football scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports Extra: Week 6 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Week six of the college football season is in full swing, and News 3 has all the local scores.

Southern Illinois 38, Missouri State 21: The Missouri State Bears got out to a quick 14-0 lead early, but the Salukis rallied and scored 38 unanswered points to get the big win.

SEMO 34, Tennessee Tech 20: The Redhawks improve to 5-1 after comfortably beating the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. SEMO QB Paxton DeLaurent had an excellent game, throwing three TD passes.

UT Martin 45, Murray State 16: Despite the Racers keeping it close through the first half, the UT Martin Skyhawks ran away with the game in the second. 

Tags

Recommended for you