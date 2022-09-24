Week four college football scoreboard

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- College football is in full swing, and News 3 has all the scores for local teams in the viewing area.
SIU 34, NORTH DAKOTA 17: The Salukis came into this week confident after getting one the program's biggest wins against Northwestern last week, and their momentum carried SIU to a victory this week. Quarterback Nic Baker's four TD passes were just too much for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
SEMO 35, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 27: SEMO running back Geno Hess was a key player in the Red Hawks' win, carrying the ball 20 times for 123 yards and a touchdown.
EASTERN ILLINOIS 35, MURRAY STATE 21: Murray State Racers hosted the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Both teams looking for their first win of the season. The Racers come up just short and fall to the Panthers. Murray State drops to 0-4 this season.