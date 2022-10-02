Week five college football scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- College football is in full swing, and News 3 has all the scores for local teams in the viewing area.
SIU 19, Illinois State 14 - The Salukis are on a three game win streak after beating the ISU Redbirds. SIU's D'ante' Cox was the X-factor in the game, having over 100 yards receiving with six catches.
SEMO 49, Lindenwood 28 - Running back Geno Hess rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns, and his outstanding performance helped SEMO extend their win streak to four games.
SE LOUISIANA 48, Murray State 14 - The Racers were down early and were never able to catch up. SE Louisiana's Gage Larvadain had a big performance against the Racers, getting over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.