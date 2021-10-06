Weather causes grape harvest delays

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- It's a busy time of year for local vineyards but how fast things move along is determined by the weather.
"First of all, I think people know by now that growing grapes in the Shawnee Hills is a challenge and one of our biggest challenges is the weather. The weather challenges really start, they're all year long," says Karen Hand, Head Winemaker at Blue Sky Vineyard.
Hand says being at the mercy of mother nature is a part of the business. "It's really really complex and a lot of times you just have to make a decision. Everyone thinks making wine is romantic, well they can come help for about a month and that romance would go away but a lot of times you just have to make a decision."
While many of us were enjoying our first taste of cool temperatures in September, Brandy Nance, Marketing Director at Blue Sky Vineyard says they caused a delay in harvest.
"Really what we look for to make the perfect grape and perfect for harvest season, is warm days and cooler nights that way the grapes can really ripen during the day, kind of get a break at night then we get some really nice temperatures to get those grapes ripened and ready to harvest," explains Nance.
Hand says it's not just the temperatures but the rain that impacts the grapes. "We're a little bit worried about the fact that it rained because what will happen is that the grapes will actually absorb some of the water and then that will possibly dilute the flavors we were looking for."
Despite harvest setbacks, Nance says it typically all work out in the end. "Grapes are certainly challenged here, with all of the weather issues that we have but they really produce some really nice flavors coming out of the vineyard, for our winemakers to deal with and turn into some fantastic wines."
Winemakers hope to start their harvest of chambourcin by the end of the week. They hope to start other red varietals next week.