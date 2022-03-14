Wearing purple for Pi Day to support women in STEM

(WSIL) -- Many women across the country are wearing purple Monday to support women in STEM careers.
Dress for STEM is a movement across the world to help raise awareness about the need for more women in careers of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Jacie Brianne wore purple in support Monday and Storm Track 3 Chief Meteorologist Nick Hausen brought support through his purple tie.
The annual “Dress For STEM” event is held annually on March 14, coinciding with “Pi Day”, a tribute to the mathematical constant, pi. The date March 14 represents the first three numbers, 3.14, in pi, which appears in many mathematical formulas.
Students and Faculty at Harrisburg High School celebrated Pi day with a giant mathematical symbol!
The movement started in 2015 when a group of female meteorologist decided to come together and use their platforms to raise awareness on the gender gap in STEM careers.
According to the Society of Women Engineers fewer than 10% of female college freshmen indicate intentions to major in major in engineering, math, statistics or computer science fields and over 32% of women switch out of STEM degree programs before graduation.
Looking at broadcast meteorologists alone, a 2018 Study published by the American Meteorological Society revealed that only 29% of all weathercaster positions are held by women, which was higher than the last two decades where earlier studies that showed that percentage at 25% or less over.