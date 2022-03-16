"We speak peace." Ukrainians find hope in southern Illinois landmark

ALTO PASS (WSIL)---With the click of a button, a simple cross overlooking southern Illinois, becomes a symbol of peace for those in Ukraine.
It's construction began during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and as many Ukrainians feel uncertainty, the Bald Knob Cross of Peace earns its name.
"We had a social media post that has went viral with almost a million people reached, talking about peace, specifically a call to peace in Russia and Ukraine," said executive director, Jeffrey Isbell.
That post is filled with thousands of reactions and comments, with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians interacting, and showing how a single symbol in Alto Pass, Illinois, can impact those an ocean away.
"We're hoping that through seeing social media and the encouragement there, that we're able to provide some peace of mind and peace of the heart, even though places like Ukraine may not have peace on their streets," said Isbell.
Comments flood the post, from those who support the Ukrainian people, to those who ask for prayers as their country nears the one month mark since their home was invaded.
Still, the Cross and its prayer for peace bring comfort to those who see it.
"To the people of Ukraine, we would tell you that we love you, we see you, we consider you our brothers and our sisters. We are praying for peace, not just for you, but for the people all over the world, and we hope you can experience the peace that can only come from God," said Isbell.