'We need to make changes': 16 states and Puerto Rico pitch themselves to go first on the Democratic presidential nominating calendar

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Through This Afternoon... Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees will continue across the region through late this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms development will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned should consider rescheduling them to the cooler evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.