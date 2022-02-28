"We are not giving up the country without a fight:" Ukraine resident gives first hand account of Russian invasion

KYIV, UKRAINE (WSIL) -- Minds around the world are wondering what is happening in Ukraine as Russia continues their attack on the country.
Ukrainian Viktor Chernyshev is still in the country and is giving his own account of what is happening.
Read his story below:
As I’m writing these lines, the fourth day of the Russian full-scale war on Ukraine is almost half-way through. Just like yesterday I woke up early in the morning in a bomb shelter of my residential area with many people, who, just like myself, hiding here from Russian bombs, missiles, and fire. It’s been relatively quiet so far, but sometimes when you go up to get better cell phone connection and check for updates, occasional distant sound of explosions hit your ears almost immediately. This night drones, presumably, were flying somewhere up in the sky. Earlier nights – military planes. Some of those were shot down later above the city. You hear the noise that echoes around, you might not always see anything, or see flashes. Or just black and clear sky most of the nighttime. And terrifying quietness that fills the neighborhood, freezing blood in your veins. A neighborhood of many thousands of people, that just few days ago was so lively, is now nearly empty on its streets.
Many people left already few days ago, some are hesitant whether it is worth moving anywhere from the city at all. Rather not, as being on the roads is quite dangerous now. But yesterday a girl who was staying here in the bomb shelter, sharing the same “room” with me, decided to leave for the central railway station by taxi. Just a few hours before the curfew was announced in Kyiv, being worried it doesn’t strike her in the middle of the road, causing consequences. She headed somewhere west-bound on one of the trains provided to evacuate people, reportedly having arrived today. As she was leaving the place, she also left some of her food for those who stay.
A day earlier, together with her friend, they brought a bag filled with bread, biscuits, and croissants, offering it to residents and passers-by just outside the shelter for free. Ukrainians are a nation of volunteers, proving that since the beginning of Maidan in 2013. And beyond, with the ongoing Ukrainian Armed Forces support.
Many big businesses, just like individuals, join in for the enormous volunteering support across the country. In many cities local restaurants and chains provide Ukrainian servicemen and medics with free hot drinks and bakery, some invite volunteers to go through a brief “mixology” course – doing Molotov cocktails for occupiers. Some gas station chains agreed to provide free gas to state emergency vehicles to respond to crisis situations. Nation is mobilized for shoulder-to-shoulder support provision, where everyone is as effective as can be in withstanding the ongoing threat.
“Shelter residents” are trying to organize themselves as well in multiple ways – helping each other, offering tea and snacks from available personal stocks, organizing civil watch of the nearby places, reporting suspicious activity and people, volunteering, providing other support to each other. And to the Ukrainian Armed Forces who defend the city and the whole country.
Most of the nearby shops and supermarkets are not working now. Yesterday they did, just a few, causing long lines during the daytime as people tried to resupply food and water. Haven’t heard they worked today, at least somewhere close as now your regular 5-minute walk to the shop may last eternity. Since the last night’s curfew announcement, the amount of movement around is minimal now, limited to watching the nearby area, going to and from apartments to check if everything is ok there. No mass panic now, but people are stressed, to say the minimum.
My shelter has electricity, running cold and hot water, and toilet. People occasionally go in and out of the shelter. Some are not willing to leave at all even for a short time. Usually, it becomes emptier after the first morning hours as people go up to their homes. Closer to the night times it packs back because of the constant threat, air sirens, shelling and missile strikes probability.
My “roommates” are great people. We made a good connection already, sharing different life stories, food and water as we spend more and more time together. People taking other rooms are getting to know each other more as well while they exchange small talks and engage in discussions. Accompanied by the four-legged friends that are also here – from big dark dogs to tiny chihuahuas, bigger smiley corgis, and all sorts of cats. Seemingly, people are calmed down by pets, kids play and cuddle with them regularly.
Despite all the odds, life goes on even in times of war. A news piece about a women, delivering twins during this night in one of the shelters several kilometers away from ours, was one of the morning tea and coffee discussion topics among the local dwellers. Hope, they are all good and safe now. This, by the way, is not the first birth occasion in Kyiv’s bomb shelters.
Just recently my “roommate” wanted to go up to the apartment but turned back as the air strike threat remains high with recent notifications for everyone to shelter, again, arrived. Russia is bombing civilian and residential areas, killing people. An aggressor waging war, terror and bloodshed on a peaceful and independent country.
We are not giving out the country without a fight. Being in the bomb shelter and doing all the possible means to support the victory in an information war, donating funds to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, doing “mixes” for occupants on the streets, or defending the Land from the occupiers with firearms, Ukrainians are united and keep standing up for our freedom.
It might be a long night ahead, one more to stand for.
-- Viktor Chernyshev, February 27, 2022