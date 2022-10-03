Water main break puts all Cape Girardeau city water customers under boil water advisory

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (WSIL) -- ALL Cape Girardeau city water customers are now under a boil water advisory due to a significant water main break.
Low water pressure resulted in the city's water plant being shut down, which could also lead to customers losing water.
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the water main break was found Monday evening along one of the primary lines from the water plant. The 14 inch water main was buried seven feet underground, but crews worked overnight to repair the break.
The boil water advisory will continue for all customers even after water service returns to those who might have lost it. Customers are advised to conserve water during this time.
BOIL WATER TIPS
What does a boil order or advisory mean?
It means that water that comes out of the tap should not be used for drinking, brushing your teeth, cooking or washing fruits and vegetables. You should use bottled water for those activities. This advisory is precautionary.
Can I drink the water?
During a boil advisory or order, only bottled water or water that has been boiled for 3-5 minutes and then cooled should be consumed or used to wash dishes, wash fruits/vegetables, make ice cubes or brush teeth.
Can I wash my hands in this water?
It’s recommended that bottled water or water boiled for 3-5 minutes and then cooled should be used for hand washing. When this is not practical, it is recommended that if tap water must be used to wash and rinse, it should be followed up with the use of a hand sanitizer. Consuming unsafe water is the most likely way to become ill. Using extra precautions with hand washing ensures that hands are clean for eating.
Can I shower or take a bath in this water?
Yes, it is safe to shower or bathe in the water. The primary concern is that the water not be consumed. Instruct children not to put the water in their mouth when they are bathing. When bathing infants, extra precaution should be taken – it’s recommended to use bottled water or water that has been boiled for 3-5 minutes and cooled for use.
How do I do my dishes?
Use bottled water or water that has been boiled for 3-5 minutes to wash and rinse dishes. Home dishwashers cannot be assured to completely kill organisms that may be in the water.
Can I wash my clothes in the water?
Yes, you may continue to use the water to wash clothes. The major concern is consuming the water.