WATCH: Marion police looking for hit-and-run suspect

Marion police looking for hit-and-run suspect

hit and run suspect truck

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department is trying to identify the owner of a truck that left the scene of an accident on January 2, 2022.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., at the intersection of Court and Boyton Street, the Marion Fire Department was responding to a call. 

The truck involved in the accident was stopped at the stoplight on Boyton and Court Street with a passenger car stopped behind it.  As the Fire Department proceeded to make the turn onto Boyton Street, the stopped truck backed up to make room for the Fire truck to turn. 

The truck then proceeded to back into the front of the passenger car causing damage. The truck then left the scene. 

Anyone with information in regards to the owner of the truck, please contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

