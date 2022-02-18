Waste-to-Renewable Chemicals facility breaks ground in southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID, MO (WSIL) -- Circular SynTech, LLC (CST) is expanding into New Madrid, Missouri.
The company broke ground on a new, one-of-a-kind facility that will convert municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris into valuable renewable chemicals.
“Through its patented proprietary technology, CST utilizes waste that has historically produced environmentally damaging greenhouse gases to create valuable chemicals and distillates that replace fossil fuels in a double win for the environment,” said Dan Dockter, CST CEO. “The exceptionally professional and accommodating manner of the City, County, and State was a key factor in finding our new home in New Madrid, Missouri.”
The approximately 230-acre campus aims to be a premier waste-to-renewable chemicals facility in the U.S. The company is investing an initial $91.4 million to create more than 40 immediate jobs in the region. CST executives say they area already planning future expansions.
“The City of New Madrid has worked hard to attract business and industry,” said New Madrid Mayor Dick Bodi. “CST will dramatically change the future of our great town and all of Southeast Missouri for the next several generations. We are excited and will continue to partner with the company to ensure its success.”
The company selected the site in New Madrid due to its central location on the Mississippi River and rail access on a contiguous property.
The new facility is slated to begin operations in 2022.