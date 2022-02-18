Washout create detour for traffic connecting to Cave-in-Rock ferry

(WSIL) -- Crews in Kentucky are still working to repair a stretch of road that was washed out by flood waters.
KY 91 continues to be blocked near the 5 mile marker in Crittenden County, where a temporary diversion for construction of new bridge over Crooked Creek washed out.
This section provides a direct connect from Marion, Ky to the Cave-in-Rock Ferry. Approximately 850 vehicles travel this section of road in an average day, with about 500 of those vehicles crossing the ferry 10 miles to the north.
KYTC engineers, the contractor, and consulting engineers working on the project met to develop plans to repair the diversion and a temporary bridge that was damaged by the flash flooding. The contractor started that reconstruction effort today. Restoring the connection across Crooked Creek is estimated to take about a week, depending on weather.
The closure of KY 91 requires traffic to and from the Cave-in-Rock Ferry to detour via KY 135 West to KY 1668/Crittenden Springs Road to connect with U.S. 60 West of Marion. Portable message boards have been set up key locations to provide directions along the temporary detour.
The contractor and KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely updates as the diversion restoration work progresses.