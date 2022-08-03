Washington County Coroner needs help identifying people hit by train

(WSIL) -- The Washington County Coroner's Office needs the public's help identifying a man and woman.
The office responded to Richview around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for two people struck by an Amtrak train.
Neither the man or woman had any identification nor identifiable tattoos. The woman appears to be in her late teens to early twenties with very long brown hair. The man appears to be in his twenties or thirties with dark hair.
If you have a family member or friend who is unaccounted for and possibly matches these descriptions, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's office at (618) 327-8776.