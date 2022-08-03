 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, or
along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois to New Madrid,
Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Washington County Coroner needs help identifying people hit by train

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The Washington County Coroner's Office needs the public's help identifying a man and woman.

The office responded to Richview around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for two people struck by an Amtrak train. 

Neither the man or woman had any identification nor identifiable tattoos. The woman appears to be in her late teens to early twenties with very long brown hair. The man appears to be in his twenties or thirties with dark hair. 

If you have a family member or friend who is unaccounted for and possibly matches these descriptions, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's office at (618) 327-8776.

