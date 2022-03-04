Warmth continues through the weekend-- tracking next chance of showers

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another spring like day across the area with passing clouds and high temperatures in the mid 60s. Our typical high for this time of year is about 10 degrees lower, so we're still pretty warm.
Tomorrow is expected to be even warmer as highs reach into the 70s. Gusts are the biggest concern, with areas possibly seeing 30+ mph. Clouds will begin to build into the afternoon/evening as our chance of rain increases into the night thanks to an approaching cold front.
The biggest shower/storm threat comes Sunday night into Monday morning as a strong system will track out of the Plains. Strong storms could be possible overnight, along with heavy rain. Flooding is a concern from Saturday night through Monday.
Looking ahead into the next work week, temperatures will begin to decrease as the week progresses.