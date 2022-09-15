Warming Up, Hottest Days Are Still Ahead

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's another day of needing to have the sunglasses handy. Blue skies blanket the region as temperatures have climbed into the mid 80s.
If you have any evening plans tonight you should be fine, even with slightly above average temperatures because we will stay dry. Overnight will be chilly again with lows dipping into the upper 50s so make sure to have that extra layer on for the morning.
If you plan to head out to see any games, attend any festivals or fairs tomorrow or this weekend, it should be good weather for it. Each day will be slightly warmer than the last with highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine expected.
An upper level high will move in for the next work week, causing temperatures and humidity to soar. It will be reminiscent of a summer time setup making the start of fall pretty warm. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.