Warming up -- tracking rain towards the end of the week

today

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're starting this morning like recent others. Temperatures are in the upper 40s, low 50s but today will be the end of the streak.

By this afternoon lots of sunshine will be sticking around with winds out of the south, which will help drive temperatures back into the 80s. 

warmer

Warmer days hang around to kick off the start of fall with low to mid 80s. Not expecting a heat wave by any means, but it may be a bit more uncomfortable than last week. You also probably won't need your light jacket anymore this week but keep the rain coat around.

rainfall

We are tracking a few rounds of rain possible this week and weekend. None of the days currently seem to be a washout, but isolated showers are possible. Keep an eye on the chance this weekend as it poses to be the biggest threat for storms. 

