Warming Centers prepare for influx of guests as temps drop

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Warming Center is preparing for an increase in guests as temperatures drop.
They opened their doors just before Thanksgiving to individuals and families in need of a warm bed, they say the calls for help are coming in, even from other area agencies
Executive Director Carmalita Cahill says they have been preparing for colder temps since the beginning of November, ready to house folks from around the region.
"The communities that call us and that are sending us people a lot of times don't have anything built in to handle the crisis that's going on in their own community," explains Cahill.
The Center is one-of-a-kind in Southern Illinois, originally opened as just a place for people-in-need to escape cold nights, it has expanded to a year-round shelter.
"I would hope that everybody is preparing--that has contacts with anybody who is unhoused," says Cahill. "Because right now this is a crisis for them and this is just one of the many weather crisis.
Cahill says most of the time "cold" is a motivating factor in needing shelter, but rain is a factor as well. She says the Center is open to anyone in need, and it does not require freezing temperatures for people to be at risk.
"We understand that when you're in a position of being unhoused, that's a crisis," says Cahill.
The Center relys on grants and donations. Coats, hats and gloves are always in need, Cahill adds, "It can be the smallest thing, you could drop off your hat from last year but what you know is that hat is going to go on and have another life."
