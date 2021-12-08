Warming Center receives donations just before cold winter comes in

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---The Carbondale Warming Center received gifts today, to help make sure their guests will have a warm holiday season.
During Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's trip to southern Illinois, he stopped by the warming center to help carry in boxes of food donated by Liuna Local 773.
Senator Dale Fowler rolled up his sleeves to help move donations, and the union presented a check for $25,000 to the warming center.
The executive director of the center, Carmalita Cahill, said the donation can help them do a lot of change.
"The $25,000 is going to do so much, especially as we go into this colder time of the year, and a lot more people will need shelter. So we're excited to know that we are going to have the security to provide it," said Cahill.
Cahill also said the donation can sustain the center for about a month, especially after the expansion to now be able to serve about 80 guests.