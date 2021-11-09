Warming Center receives a big donation from Ameren Illinois

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Ameren Illinois presented the Carbondale Warming Center with a Holiday Giving Check. That check is for 5,000 dollars.
Ameren Illinois says it's for the warming center's help in the community. Originally, the Warming Center thought they'd get a 1,000 dollar check. Ameren Illinois officials surprised them with the check.
"We were excited for the check that they told us and then to see that it was five times that amount is just amazing and it show's their commitment to the community that they serve then also.' said Carmalita Cahill, Carbondale Warming Center Executive Director.
The warming center did get some excess funds last year. They used those to buy Christmas gifts for people staying at the center.