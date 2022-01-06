 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations will range from 1 to 2
inches across most of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. Amounts from 2 to 4 inches can be expected
across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel conditions
will remain very hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Warming center opening in Mayfield

By Kenzie Dillow

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- The Mayfield-Graves County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Red Cross and other agencies to activate a warming center in Mayfield.

Some families who are still using space heaters may have difficulty keeping their homes warm as temperatures drop through the day.

If you are in need of a warming center, please call 502-871-1498.

ATMOS Energy has restored gas service to several sections of Mayfield.  If your home has gas heat and you are staying at another location, please check your home for a door hanger that indicates your natural gas service is restored.  

The door hanger directs you to call 1-888-286-6700 for individual assistance with the restoration of natural gas service.

ATMOS Energy is preparing a map indicating locations where natural gas service has been restored.

