Warming back up with more sunshine Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was nice to see the sunshine again to start the week. However, temperatures did remain on the cool side. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 60s, with a breeze out of the northwest.
Clear skies will stick around overnight, with temperatures dipping into the low 40s. Along and north of I-64 patchy frost will be possible.
Tuesday will bring back above average temperatures, as winds shift out of the south. Highs will climb into the mid 70s. We will kick off the day with plenty of sunshine, but a few clouds could move in during the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, but the chance is very small. Most will stay dry.
Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and breezy. Highs will climb back near 80 degrees. Winds will also pick up ahead of our next cold front. Winds will gust between 30 mph - 40 mph, both days.
A cold front will sweep through Thursday evening and into Friday. This will bring back widespread rain and storm chances. Some of these could be on the strong side Thursday.
By the weekend much cooler air will settle in. Highs may not make it out of the 50s.