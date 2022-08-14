 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmest day of the week expected, tracking showers and a cool down

  • 0
cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- A surface low is moving into our region from the north, bringing with it a cold front. Winds will begin to shift and come from the north. Gusts ahead of the front will be close to 20-25 mph.

cold front

A few isolated showers can't be ruled out either but nothing worth cancelling plans over. Most of the convection that's expected for the rest of the day will linger over southeast Missouri.

hourly

Temperatures today will be some of the warmest we'll see all week as we climb into the upper 80s. 

cooler

Our temperatures are trending below average so it should feel really nice. 

Tags

Recommended for you