Warmest day of the week expected, tracking showers and a cool down

WSIL (Carterville) -- A surface low is moving into our region from the north, bringing with it a cold front. Winds will begin to shift and come from the north. Gusts ahead of the front will be close to 20-25 mph.
A few isolated showers can't be ruled out either but nothing worth cancelling plans over. Most of the convection that's expected for the rest of the day will linger over southeast Missouri.
Temperatures today will be some of the warmest we'll see all week as we climb into the upper 80s.
Our temperatures are trending below average so it should feel really nice.