Warmest day of the week -- tracking rain and cooler weather

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a cool start to our morning but we'll quickly warm up by the afternoon. As you're out the door this morning, you'll want a jacket and to give yourself a little extra time since we're tracking patchy fog. A cold front is set to sweep the region by the evening, bringing showers and much cooler air.
Highs by this afternoon ahead of the front will be in the low 80s. Clouds will move in as well but rain chances won't move in until after 10 PM tonight. Winds will also be shifting thanks to the front.
Tomorrow won't be a complete wash out with scattered showers primarily being in the early morning hours. Good news is we aren't expecting anything severe. Rainfall amounts will likely not be more than a tenth of an inch.
Behind the front much cooler air will sink in with highs some days, only in the low to mid 70s.