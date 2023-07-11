Warmer today, still tracking multiple shower & storm chances this week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Temperatures are slightly warmer today with 90s as highs across the board. Sunshine is sticking with us again today as a high pressure continues to dominate the Midwest.
Dew points are still in a comfortable level so get out and enjoy the evening before that unsettled pattern makes it's way over. Temperatures stay in the 80s until the sunsets and then we'll fall overnight to the low 70s.
Tomorrow still carries a lot of uncertainty as far as timing and location. We still have a large slight risk (2 out of the 5) for most of the region. Threats continue to be large hail, strong winds and an isolated tornado. A few models carry the storm chance tomorrow evening while others have it early Thursday.
Isolated flash flooding may also be a concern since many areas have not seen large amounts of rain in quite some time. A few of these storms may produce heavy downpours.
The tricky rain pattern even continues into the end of the work week and part of the weekend.
Along with the storms, the humidity will also be making it's return. As dew points climb higher, we will also see heat indices climb as well. A Heat Advisory is in place beginning tomorrow for the bootheel counties.