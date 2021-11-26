Warmer temperatures and sunshine to start the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a chilly day but warmer temperatures return Saturday.
Mostly clear skies will stick around overnight with slightly warmer temperatures. Overnight low temperatures will dip down near 30 degrees.
If you're getting out and about early Saturday, you may want a coat. However, the afternoon should be fairly comfortable. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid 50s.
Cooler weather will return Sunday but there's another warm up in the forecast. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how warm it's going to get, tonight on News 3.