Warmer temperatures and showers return for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's feeling a bit more like winter this afternoon. The cooler air has settled in, temperatures are only in 40s for many of us. Although it's chilly, there have been a few peaks of sunshine.
Most of the evening will quiet as far as active weather. The chance for light showers holds off until a little before midnight. Isolated rain chances will then stick around through Saturday morning before clearing out. Any rain will be light and spotty, far from a washout. Most the day Saturday will be dry. High temperatures will also start to warm back up, highs will climb back into the low 50s.
By Sunday another disturbance will bring a chance for showers during the early morning. Any rain will be light and scattered. It will be another day where there will be plenty of dry time. Winds will also pick up out of the south, warming temperatures back up, near 60 degrees.
Our next storm system will bring widespread and more substantial rain Sunday night and into Monday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but the severe threat is low.