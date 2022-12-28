Warmer temperatures and rain return to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The snow has started to melt, thanks to the sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Temperatures have climbed back into the 50s this afternoon, a welcomed break from the cold.
The remainder of the evening and overnight will be quiet and mild. Clouds will increase overnight but with warm temperatures. Overnight lows will only dip into the 40s.
Thursday will bring even warmer temperatures, with some of us climbing into the low 60s. However, it won't be quite as "nice". More clouds are expected, with a chance for light isolated showers but there will still be plenty of dry time.
Our next storm system will move into the region Friday. Widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder are expected. Severe weather is highly unlikely at this time. However, pockets of heavy rain and lightning will make for a nasty day to get out and about. Keep and umbrella around.
A few showers will likely linger into early Saturday before clearing out. Dry weather will be around to kick off the New Year but it's short lived. Rain and storms return by Monday.