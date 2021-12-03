Warmer start to December is great for pruning at local orchard

(WSIL) -- The warm start to December is great if you're setting up holiday decorations and orchard owners say it's especially helpful for them!
Rendleman Orchards typically prunes the fruit trees in the winter.
Their owner says they normally start with apple trees.
Those are typically a harder type of tree.
Pruning de-sensitizes the tree to colder temperatures.
But it's not just the operations on the orchard that are affected by the weather.
Rendleman Orchards says the cooperative weather really helps with shipping schedules.
"Since we've been having fairly nice weather, and also not huge cold swells across the country, we feel a lot more confident about shipping to a lot of our locations when we get our orders in and we don't have to set up special dates or times for them to be shipped or pickuped up or something along that line." said Wayne Sirles, Owner, Rendleman Orchards.
Sirles says he hasn't seen any setbacks to the warmer weather.
But his team is carefully monitoring and making sure things don't get too warm.