Warmer Saturday, lots of sunshine expected through the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a much warmer afternoon than what we've been seeing this week as temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 70s. Blue skies are sticking around along with that steady northerly breeze. It's the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy some fall festivities.
Into tonight, we'll stay fairly mild only dipping into the mid 40s. Skies will remain through tomorrow.
The end of our weekend will be very similar to the start. Warmer temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s, lots of sunshine and a breeze from the north.
We're continuing to keep an eye on drought conditions since September was unseasonably dry and the first half of October is trending that way as well.
The only threat this weekend is still the elevated fire risk. While there is not red flag right now, we aren't far from it. Some counties do have a burn ban in place so maybe skip on the bonfires.