Warmer and drier weather will return just in time for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and clouds will be around through the remainder of the evening. It'll be quiet chilly and dreary but changes are on the way.
The clouds will finally begin to clear Saturday. Many will wake up to clouds but the sunshine will return by the afternoon. Below average but warmer temperatures will also make it a bit more comfortable. Highs will climb back up near 70.
Mother's Day will bring one of the nicest days in the extended forecast. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s should make it a great day to be outside.
The heat and humidity will crank up by next week, making it feel like summer. Enjoy the mild weekend!