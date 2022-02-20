 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following river in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

.Heavy rain from late last week has caused the Big Muddy River to
rise. The river is forecast to be slightly above flood stage through
the next couple days, though additional rises are possible with more
rain this upcoming week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warm & windy Sunday ahead of an active week

  • Updated
  • 0
Current Gusts

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a sunny and warm end to the weekend with highs today reaching the upper 50s. The winds have begun to pick up, with some areas experiencing gusts close to 35 mph. 

Into tonight, skies will remain clear with temperatures falling into the low 40s. 

Clouds will return Monday morning, along with warmer temperatures. There's a good chance a lot of us will reach 60 degrees. There are two systems to keep an eye on this week. The first begins Monday afternoon into the evening as our chance for showers increase. 

Storm Prediction Center

The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area under a marginal (1) and slight (2) threat due to the risk of storms, flooding and windy conditions on Monday into Tuesday. 

A cold front will sweep through Tuesday around noon, bringing severe weather and leaving behind cold temperatures. Tuesday morning into afternoon looks to be the most active in regards to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. 

What We Know

Rivers are at high risk of flooding due to the large amount of rain we received last Thursday, on top of what we expect to see this week. 

Looking ahead to the later half of the week, the second system is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon/evening and it has the potential to bring winter weather thanks to the drop in temperatures caused by the cold front. The Storm Track 3 team will continue to update on what to expect later in the week. 

