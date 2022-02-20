Warm & windy Sunday ahead of an active week

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield. .Heavy rain from late last week has caused the Big Muddy River to rise. The river is forecast to be slightly above flood stage through the next couple days, though additional rises are possible with more rain this upcoming week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&