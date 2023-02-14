Warm Wednesday, followed by the chance for strong storms

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Wind Advisory is in place across the entire region until 3 AM. The High Wind Warning has been canceled, however gusty winds are still expected through the evening. Sustained winds are expected to be between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts near 50 mph. This could bring down small trees limbs and cause isolated power outages.
Scattered showers have also returned to the region. They will move northeast through the area, before clearing this evening. A few pockets of steady rain are possible, but overall amounts will remain light.
Once the rain moves out, clouds should begin to break up overnight. Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are expected, with mild temperatures. Lows will only dip into the 40s.
Most of Wednesday will be a nice day, especially for February. A mix of sun and clouds accompanied by warm temperatures, will have it feeling like spring. Afternoon highs will climb well above average, into the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy!
Our next storm system will move in Wednesday night. This will bring a chance for strong to severe storms, through Thursday morning. Storms Wednesday night could produce large hail and damaging winds.
We will have to keep a close eye on the southern half the region, as the cold front moves through Thursday. Along and ahead of the front strong winds a brief spin up tornado are possible. Be sure to stay weather aware.
Much cooler air will settle in to end the week.