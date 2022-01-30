Warm Up Before Midweek Showers

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today we began feeling the beginning of a short warm up as highs reached the lower 40s, brining us around average for this time of year. Some clouds are expected along with lots of sunshine.
Into tonight temperatures remain close to average as lows dip into the low 20s with calm winds.
Monday is forecasted to be the second warmest day of the week, behind Tuesday, and should remain dry. Highs will climb close to 50 with sunshine peaking through passing clouds. Overnight Monday lows will only drop to the mid 30s.
Chance of rain showers begin on Tuesday and will remain though Thursday with the second half of the system possibly turning into a wintry mix.