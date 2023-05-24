Warm trend is continuing before cool down to end the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's another notably warmer day with highs in the mid 80s across the board. A few clouds will be hanging around along with a breeze out of the northeast. Even with those factors, it won't help the heat.
An isolated storm still may be possible again today, but it's not very likely.
Into the overnight hours temperatures will fall into a fairly seasonable upper 50s, low 60s. Skies will remain mostly clear.
Good news if you're looking for a break from the heat and humidity. A back door cold front will usher in some cooler and drier air for Thursday and Friday. If you have any outdoor holiday preparation you need to do, they'll be the best days for it.
Into the weekend, the weather looks perfect if you plan to stay pool side!
While an isolated chance of storms hang around during the holiday weekend, the overall precipitation pattern is continuing to trend dry. This will be something to keep an eye on as we go into a new month as drought may quickly become a concern.