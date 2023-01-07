Warm trend continues — isolated showers possible this evening

WSIL (Carterville) — It’s a mild start to the weekend with temperatures unseasonably warm in the low 50s. Clouds have begun moving in with some light rain expected this afternoon thanks to a surface low and a lifting warm front. Rain totals will only be a tenth of an inch at most.
It still shouldn’t be anything worth canceling plans over, but keep an eye on it if you do have any outdoor plans. We could also see some patchy fog this evening along the front.
Into tonight, the overcast skies and isolated light rain chance remains. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s, lower 40s.
The sun will return tomorrow afternoon but temperatures will be a bit cooler than the start of the weekend as we climb into the low 40s.
We’re continuing to trend unseasonably warm to start the work week with highs in the low to mid 50s and some sunshine expected.
Thursday is the day to keep an eye on as it bring our next chance of some showers and thunder. Otherwise a pleasant week is expected, especially considering the time of year.