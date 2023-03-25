Warm temperatures and sunshine will make for a fantastic Sunday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds have started to break up, making for a nice afternoon. Temperatures are on the cool side, back into 50s and low 60s but at least it's dry.
The clouds will continue to break up through the evening, leading to a fairly nice night. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be the likely be the pick day of the weekend for many. There should be plenty of sunshine, accompanied by warmer temperatures. Highs will climb back above average, into the upper 60s. It'll be a great day to get outside.
A disturbance will move through Sunday night and into early Monday morning. This will a chance for light rain back to the region, but amounts will remain under 0.25". It will not be a washout.
Our next chance for widespread rain holds off until the end of next week.