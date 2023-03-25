 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River. The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
in minor flood on Monday, and at Murphysboro in moderate flood on
Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
to Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 22.5 feet Monday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Warm temperatures and sunshine will make for a fantastic Sunday

Tomorrow

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds have started to break up, making for a nice afternoon. Temperatures are on the cool side, back into 50s and low 60s but at least it's dry. 

The clouds will continue to break up through the evening, leading to a fairly nice night. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the likely be the pick day of the weekend for many. There should be plenty of sunshine, accompanied by warmer temperatures. Highs will climb back above average, into the upper 60s. It'll be a great day to get outside. 

A disturbance will move through Sunday night and into early Monday morning. This will a chance for light rain back to the region, but amounts will remain under 0.25". It will not be a washout. 

Our next chance for widespread rain holds off until the end of next week. 

