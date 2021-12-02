Warm temperatures and sunshine to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very warm December day and we have more warm temperatures on tap Friday.
Some of the region saw record breaking temperatures this afternoon. High temperatures climbed into the low 70s. Quiet conditions will stick around overnight with lows dipping into the 40s.
Friday will hold more sunshine and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs are expected to climb back into the upper 60s, well above normal.
Clouds and the chance for rain return by the weekend. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when you will need the umbrella, tonight on News 3.