Warm temperatures and sunshine through the first half of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a gorgeous start to the week and we have more nice weather ahead.
More clouds will work their way in overnight, with a small chance for some light showers/sprinkles. However, most of us will stay dry with warm overnight temperatures. Lows will dip into the 40s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be another nice day to get outside. A few clouds will be around but with some sunshine as well. Afternoon highs will climb back above normal, topping out in the 60s.
The warming trend will continue until the end of the week. By Friday the chance for rain and a slight cool down returns.