Warm temperatures and storm chances return by the end of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Sunshine and warmer temperatures made it a great day to get outside, but changes are on the way.
Quiet weather will stick around for the remainder of the afternoon and evening. However, clouds will increase overnight and low temperatures will dip into the 30s.
Thursday we will kick off the day with quite a bit of cloud cover but peeks of sunshine should return by the afternoon. High temperatures will be even warmer tomorrow, climbing into the 50s.
By Friday high temperatures will be closing in on record warmth, followed by the chance for strong storms. A few tornadoes and strong winds will be possible.
