Warm temperatures and rain expected this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It turned out to be a beautiful day across the region, with unseasonably warm temperatures. Temperatures climbed up into the 60s this afternoon.
Warm, breezy and dry weather will continue through the evening and overnight. Overnight lows will only dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, with winds gusting near 30 mph.
The warm weather will continue into Tuesday but the chance for rain will return. A front will bring a few scattered light showers. Nothing substantial but it won't be as nice as Monday. Afternoon highs will remain above average, topping out in the 50s.
Wet weather will be the theme through the middle of the week. The front will lift back to the north Wednesday, bringing widespread and heavy rain. The heaviest rain is expected by Wednesday evening, grab an umbrella. The highest rain totals look to be between 2" and 3". Localized flooding will be possible, along with a few rumbles of thunder.
A few showers could linger into our eastern counties early Thursday morning. However, Thursday should be a mostly dry and cool day. Highs will dip back into the 40s.
Another chance for a few showers and even some flurries will return by Friday.