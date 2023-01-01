Warm & overcast today -- tracking the first chance of showers/storms in the new year tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- We've started and ended the weekend on a gray note. At least the temperatures are comfortable with highs nearing 60 degrees this evening.
Overnight we're staying cloudy and mild ahead of the next system we're keeping an eye on for tomorrow. Fog will also return again.
Monday and Tuesday are important days to stay weather aware. The timing for rain and storms will begin tomorrow evening and last through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance for severe weather will before dawn Tuesday.
A low pressure will travel across the Northern Plains ahead of a trough and the extended front will push through the region, bringing the potential for heavy rain and storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has made a small change to their outlook for tomorrow. Most of southern SEMO, including Poplar Bluff, western Tennessee and Kentucky, are under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for seeing severe weather.
The rest of SEMO, most of Southern Illinois and parts of western Tennessee and Kentucky have a Marginal risk (1 out of 5).
The biggest threats to watch for are localized flooding and strong winds. Gusts overnight tomorrow will reach between 40-45 mph. Straight line winds are also a concern. Hail and QLCS tornadoes can't entirely be ruled out thanks to shear, but there is lack of instability.
Most of SEMO, the southern most portion of Illinois and the furthest western portion of Kentucky could see a little more than 2 inches of rain. Surrounding areas will see slightly less. A flood watch could be possible if models continue to trend this wet. Localized flooding is also possible.
We'll start the week in the mid 60s, then end it in the low 40s.. which is still higher than our seasonably 'normal' temperatures. The second half of the week will be much drier as well. Our 9 to 14 day outlook is trending warm.