 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm & humid today -- tracking storms tomorrow

  • 0
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- Although summer is still 46 days away, today definitely feels like it. We're a lot more humid today with dewpoints climbing into a sticky level. Highs are much warmer than they normally are on average for this time of the year, climbing into the upper 70s, low 80s. 

hourly

While it is fairly cloudy this evening, the chance of rain is isolated. We've been keeping an eye on a cluster of storms to our north but it seems to be staying out of the region so good news for any Saturday night plans. 

tracking storms

Tomorrow will be another day to watch out for storms. Convective development north and west of the region will form and could move southeast towards us.

spc

 A lot of instability will be present and could fire up an isolated strong to severe storm. Outside of the severe aspect, thunderstorms are also likely. The Storm Prediction Center put a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for almost the entire region, excluding most of SEMO. 

rain

Into the next week, we have a hard time shaking rain chances. We fall into a very summer-like patter with off and on storm/shower chances and highs stay steady in the 80s. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you