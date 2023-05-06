Warm & humid today -- tracking storms tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Although summer is still 46 days away, today definitely feels like it. We're a lot more humid today with dewpoints climbing into a sticky level. Highs are much warmer than they normally are on average for this time of the year, climbing into the upper 70s, low 80s.
While it is fairly cloudy this evening, the chance of rain is isolated. We've been keeping an eye on a cluster of storms to our north but it seems to be staying out of the region so good news for any Saturday night plans.
Tomorrow will be another day to watch out for storms. Convective development north and west of the region will form and could move southeast towards us.
A lot of instability will be present and could fire up an isolated strong to severe storm. Outside of the severe aspect, thunderstorms are also likely. The Storm Prediction Center put a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for almost the entire region, excluding most of SEMO.
Into the next week, we have a hard time shaking rain chances. We fall into a very summer-like patter with off and on storm/shower chances and highs stay steady in the 80s.