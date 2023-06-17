Warm & hazy Saturday, tracking storms over the next few days

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another warm day across the region but we're pretty much where we should be for mid-June. The sunshine is trying to come through the hazy skies but we're still dealing with wildfire smoke from the northeast.
It's a great evening to spend on the patio if you don't mind the highs being in the upper 80s. Skies remain clear into the overnight hours. Lows are going to fall into the lower 60s.
Any outdoor plans you may have tomorrow for dad might need to be moved inside. It's a fairly nice start to the day but clouds will quickly build ahead of a low pressure that will be moving in. An active pattern will settle over us for a few days.
The best chance of rain and storms will be tomorrow afternoon and evening as the low pressure approaches the region but scattered showers last through Monday.
The Storm Prediction has outlined almost the entire region in a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather tomorrow. Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest concern for tomorrow.
Any rain we do get will be helpful to the moderate drought we're seeing across part of the region.