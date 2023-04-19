Warm and windy Thursday, followed by evening storms

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a warm and windy day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the low 80s, with gusty winds out of the south. A few more clouds have moved into the region, but they are thin, allowing the sunshine to filter through.
Thursday will bring another warm and windy day. High temperatures will climb back up near 80 degrees, with winds out of the southwest gusting between 35-40 mph. This is ahead of our next storm system.
A cold front will work its way in from the west by Thursday evening, bringing back rain and storms. Some of these could be on the strong side. The main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail and lightning. The best chance for stronger storms will be across parts of southeast Missouri. Storms are expected to weaken as they move east.
Another system will work its way in from the south Friday, keeping widespread rain chances around. No severe weather is expected, however heavy rain could lead to localized flooding issues.
On average rainfall amounts will be between 1"-2", with higher amounts across parts of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky.
Once the front pushes away from the region, much cooler air will settle in. High temperatures will drop back into the 50s Saturday and Sunday, followed by lows in the 30s Sunday and Monday.