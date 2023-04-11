Warm and sunny through much of the week, pattern change by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another gorgeous spring day across the entire region. The was plenty of sunshine, with very warm temperatures. Afternoon temperatures are up into the mid 70s.
The mild weather will stick around for the next couple of days. A ridge of high pressure keeps us warm and dry. Afternoon highs both Wednesday and Thursday will rise into the mid to upper 70s.
A pattern change arrives by Friday. An area of low pressure near the Gulf of Mexico will push north. This will increase the cloud cover and bring an isolated shower chance. However, most will remain dry, with highs in the mid 70s.
Better rain and storm chances will move in Saturday, along our next cold front. It won't be a washout, but you'll want to keep an eye on the radar through the afternoon and evening.
Cooler air will settle in by Sunday.