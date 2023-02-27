Warm and quiet Tuesday, rain returns by the end of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very warm but windy day. Wind gusts have topped 50 mph for some of us. Sustained winds are still out of the southwest between 20 and 25 mph. They should begin to relax through the evening and overnight hours.
Quiet weather will then stick around overnight, with mild temperatures. Overnight lows will stay above average, dipping into the low 40s.
Tuesday will be much calmer than today. We will see a mix of some clouds and sunshine with more warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb back into the low to mid 60s. Enjoy the quiet weather while it's around.
Active weather will return through the second half of the week. Isolated shower and storm chances move back in Wednesday afternoon and evening. Primarily for the southern half of the viewing area, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.
After Wednesday our attention will turn to our next storm system. It is set to move into the region late Thursday and into Friday. Heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are likely. Localized flooding will be something to keep an eye on.
The chance for snow on the backside of this system looks to be dwindling. Sorry snow lovers.