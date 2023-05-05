Warm and humid, with scattered storms this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Light scattered showers will move out this evening. Clouds will stick around, before breaking up tonight. Overnight temperatures will be warm, only dropping into the 50s.
This weekend will be much warmer, with off and on storm chances. Highs climb back into the upper 70s Saturday and into the 80s by Sunday. The humidity will also be on the rise. While scattered storms will be possible each day, it will be a summer-like pattern, and not a washout. You don't need to cancel your plans, but keep an eye on the radar.
There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5), for stronger storms Saturday. There is still a significant amount of uncertainty with this. However, a complex of strong storms can't be completely ruled out.
The summer-like pattern will stick around next week. Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 80s, with more off and on storm chances.