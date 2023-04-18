Warm and breezy Wednesday, storms and a cool down around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Some of us saw some clouds this afternoon, but there was still plenty of sunshine. Temperatures have warmed significantly, thanks to southerly winds. Temperatures are back into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon.
Tonight will stay mild and warm. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with the possibility of a stray sprinkle. That chance is very small, most will stay dry. Winds out of the south will keep us warm. Lows will only dip into the 50s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be another warm day. High temperatures will climb well above average, back up near 80s degrees. However, it will be windy. Winds will pick up out of the southwest, gusting between 30 and 35 mph.
The warm and windy weather will be around again for much of Thursday, ahead of our next cold front. A cold front will move in by Thursday evening, bringing back the chance for storms. Some of these could be on the strong side, with strong winds and hail.
The chance for rain will continue into Friday as well. This is as another storm system works it's way in from the south. No severe weather is expected Friday, just widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder.
Much cooler air will settle in behind these two systems. By the weekend, highs will drop back into the 50s, with lows into the 30s Sunday morning.